Sri Lanka President Dissanayake to visit U.S. and Japan in September 2025

Posted by Editor on August 11, 2025 - 10:00 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to make two official visits to the United States and Japan in September 2025.

He is set to leave for New York, United States, on September 23 to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, the President will address the Assembly on September 24, 2025, highlighting Sri Lanka’s current progress, its non-aligned foreign policy, and his government’s programs.

During his stay, the President is also scheduled to meet several world leaders and participate in other sessions. Minister Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the United States Mahinda Samarasinghe, and other officials will accompany him at the Assembly.

After attending the UN General Assembly, the President will travel to Osaka, Japan, on September 27 to take part in Expo 2025. He will attend Sri Lanka Day at the Expo, which will showcase unique opportunities in culture, tourism, trade, and investment.

On September 28, 2025, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, President Dissanayake will begin a state visit to Japan and is scheduled to hold discussions with the Prime Minister on September 29.

On September 30, he is scheduled to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Talks in Tokyo will focus on increasing employment opportunities in Japan for Sri Lankans and strengthening economic ties, including a proposal by the Sri Lankan government to establish a vehicle assembly plant in the country.

During his stay in Japan, the President will also meet members of the Sri Lankan community living there.