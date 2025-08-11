Rajitha Senaratne seeks anticipatory bail over bribery allegations

Posted by Editor on August 11, 2025 - 2:53 pm

It has been reported that former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has disconnected his phone and left his residence after being accused of awarding a sand excavation project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour to a Korean company in violation of legal procedures, causing a loss of over 26.2 million rupees to the government.

Several attempts have been made to arrest the former minister.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had notified him to appear and provide a statement regarding the incident. However, he failed to do so, leading to a decision to arrest him.

Investigators say he was given multiple opportunities to make a statement but repeatedly avoided it by giving false reasons.

Through his lawyer, Senaratne has informed the court that he has filed a motion before the Colombo High Court seeking anticipatory bail. This follows the rejection of an earlier anticipatory bail application by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The High Court has ordered the petition to be taken up for consideration on September 1, 2025.