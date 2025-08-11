NAHTTF warns of rising human trafficking threats targeting Sri Lankans

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF) has issued an urgent public warning in light of alarming information about a new wave of human trafficking activities targeting Sri Lankan nationals.

Reportedly, organized trafficking syndicates operating cyber scam centers in Southeast Asia without effective government regulatory oversight have launched a large-scale recruitment drive. Information suggests these networks are attempting to lure and transport over 50,000 individuals to these scam compounds from various countries, with Sri Lankans among the primary targets.

According to the information received, five new scam centers are reportedly being set up in remote areas. Based on recent intelligence and established patterns of exploitation, traffickers are using misleading online advertisements and fraudulent job offers to attract job seekers.

These operations remain highly active, with several Sri Lankans confirmed to have been trafficked to these locations in recent weeks.

In addition, the NAHTTF notes that several victims were initially recruited to these scam centers while working in Dubai. The rest of the Sri Lankans among them were directly recruited from Sri Lanka through fake job advertisements on social media platforms.

Victims rescued from these scam centers have revealed harrowing experiences of torture, including electric shocks, raising serious concerns for the safety and well-being of those still trapped.

Therefore, the NAHTTF urges the general public to exercise extreme caution when responding to online job advertisements in Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos.

The public is advised to follow legitimate procedures for overseas employment through registration with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

Families and communities are also encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious recruitment activities to the relevant authorities in Sri Lanka.