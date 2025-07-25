Sri Lanka President to undertake state visit to Maldives from July 28
President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will embark on a State Visit to the Maldives from July 28 to 30, 2025, at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.
During the visit, President Dissanayake will hold bilateral discussions with President Muizzu and witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
The visit also marks a significant milestone as Sri Lanka and the Maldives celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations this year.
In addition to official meetings, President Dissanayake is scheduled to address a business forum and engage with the Sri Lankan expatriate community living in the Maldives.
The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with other senior government officials.
That’s excellent news.
The Maldives offers excellent investment opportunities to overseas investors.
I hope HE President Kumara will make use of these opportunities.
Trust our HE the President will meet Maldivian leaders (unlike his state visit to Germany) and do more constructive discussions for the betterment of two countries and will not limit to signing of MOUs.