Sri Lanka Police Sergeants caught hunting deer in Wildlife Sanctuary

July 25, 2025

A group of youths in the Heenuggala area of Makulugaswewa have reportedly apprehended two police sergeants and another individual, along with a dead axis deer, allegedly hunted with the help of a civilian, according to the Galgamuwa Wildlife Office.

The three suspects, along with the deceased axis deer, were handed over to the Makulugaswewa Police Station by local villagers.

According to police, the two officers and the other suspect had been engaged in deer hunting in a forest area within Heenuggala, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Galgamuwa Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials from the Galgamuwa Wildlife Office also visited the location and conducted an investigation after receiving information about the incident.

The two arrested police sergeants are reportedly attached to the Madatugama and Giranegama Police Stations. Wildlife officers confirmed that the axis deer had been killed by gunfire from the suspects.