Sri Lanka slashes driver’s license software contract by Rs. 156 Million

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2025 - 7:04 pm

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation in Sri Lanka has announced that the contract for maintaining the driver’s license printing software has been reduced by Rs. 156 million.

Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, stated that the previous contract for this task was awarded at Rs. 184 million per year over the past 13 years.

However, by following a proper tender procedure, the new contract has been awarded for just Rs. 28 million, the Deputy Minister said.

He also mentioned that steps have been taken to award the tender for driver’s license cards at a reduced cost.

Under the old tender, the cost of a driver’s license card was Rs. 311. However, according to Deputy Minister Kodithuwakku, the cost per card has now been reduced to Rs. 263.80 under the new tender.

He further stated that this change has provided an opportunity to rectify various irregularities that occurred in the previous tender process.

The Deputy Minister also announced that 800,000 driver’s license cards have already been ordered under the new system.