Government warns public against relief donation fraud

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2025 - 2:04 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka requests the general public to use the established formal mechanisms for the distribution of essential items through the Disaster Management Centre, District Disaster Committees, and Divisional Disaster Committees, and not to be misled by fraudsters.

When providing assistance to affected communities, the Government urges donors to avoid falling victim to fraudulent groups and to arrange the distribution of donations through District Secretariat or Divisional Secretariat offices.

The Government also encourages the public to hand over their donations to collection points operated by responsible institutions if direct coordination is not possible.

Many donors are actively participating in the relief process, which has become a great source of strength to the Government.

As reports have been received of groups collecting various items by exploiting this situation, the Government emphasizes that channeling donations through District or Divisional Secretariat offices will help prevent aid from falling into the hands of unsuitable individuals and will stop the fraudulent misuse of resources.