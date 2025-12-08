Special bus services for train passengers begin today

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2025 - 9:00 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that special bus services for train passengers will start from today (December 8).

Dr. Nilan Miranda, Director General of the NTC, said that passengers holding train tickets can use these special buses.

The services will operate from Kandy and Kurunegala railway stations to Colombo Fort.

He added that three buses will also depart from Colombo Fort to Kandy and Kurunegala at 4:15 PM today (December 8).

In addition, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has introduced special bus services for areas where train services have been suspended.

Passengers can use their monthly train season tickets to travel on regular SLTB buses, though this does not include SLTB super luxury services.

These measures aim to help train passengers reach their destinations more easily while rail services are limited.