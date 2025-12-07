Two U.S. Air Force aircraft arrive in Sri Lanka to support Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts

Posted by Editor on December 7, 2025 - 6:04 pm

Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 36th Contingency Response Group arrived today (December 07) at Katunayake Air Base to support Sri Lanka’s response to Cyclone Ditwah, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy.

The team was welcomed on arrival by Julie Chung, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defense, KP Aruna Jayasekara. Also present were Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena, Minister of Science and Technology; Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation; and Sampath Kotuwegoda, Director General of the Disaster Management Center.

Airmen from the 36th CRG, operating out of Guam, and other U.S. units are beginning immediate delivery of critical relief supplies to affected areas. The aircraft will provide transportation and logistics support to locations identified by the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center.

Additional support is being provided by the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing and the III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Ambassador Julie Chung said Sri Lankan responders are doing “heroic work,” and that the United States is providing airlift and logistics support so frontline teams can focus on helping people rather than transportation. She said the United States stands firmly with Sri Lanka during this difficult time and is committed to recovery and rebuilding.

Matthew House, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy, said airlift and coordination are vital when roads are damaged and time is limited. He described the C-130J Super Hercules as a reliable aircraft designed to move essential cargo quickly when access is difficult. He also said regular joint training between U.S. and Sri Lankan forces has improved cooperation during crises like Cyclone Ditwah.

The deployment followed a request from the Government of Sri Lanka and was coordinated with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces through U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Working with the Sri Lanka Air Force, U.S. aircraft will carry emergency relief items from Katunayake Air Base to affected areas. These include temporary shelters, safe water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, food assistance, and other essential materials, as Sri Lankan authorities continue to assess needs.

The United States has also recently provided the Sri Lanka Air Force with airlift and logistics equipment valued at about $2.1 million (approximately LKR 640 million). This equipment includes fuel trucks, forklifts with spare parts, flood lights, ground power units with spare parts, and portable cargo-loading platforms. These resources are already in use and are helping the Sri Lanka Air Force receive, fuel, load, and move relief supplies day and night.

In addition, the United States announced $2 million in disaster assistance within 72 hours of Cyclone Ditwah’s landfall. This funding will be used through trusted organizations to support emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services, and health care for communities affected by the storm.

The United States said it remains in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka as the country leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah.