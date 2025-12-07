Myanmar sends humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka following severe weather

A Myanmar Air Force Y-8 aircraft carrying humanitarian aid arrived last night (December 6) at the Katunayake Air Force Base in Sri Lanka.

The aid delivery comes in response to the recent adverse weather conditions affecting the country, with the aim of supporting displaced and affected communities.

The consignment includes sanitary items, medical supplies, and other essential goods to help those in need.

The handover of the consignment was attended by senior officials from both countries. Present were the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Myanmar, Marlar Than Htaik; Zaw Phyo Win, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar; and Lai Lai Aye, Director General of the Disaster Management Center under Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement.

Sri Lankan Air Force officers, including Air Vice Marshal Deshapriya Silva, Director General of Planning, were also present.

In addition to this immediate aid, the Myanmar government has pledged to provide 500 metric tons of rice and a monetary donation of 100,000 US dollars to Sri Lanka in the near future.