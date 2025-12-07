Sri Lanka President orders accurate data and fast disaster recovery in Matale

Posted by Editor on December 7, 2025 - 10:15 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said accurate data is essential when making economic decisions and told officials they must always present correct information.

The President instructed officials to complete compensation for damaged agricultural lands before December 30, 2025. He directed them to use accurate data to ensure that only genuinely eligible people receive compensation. He recalled that the Department of Agriculture had earlier claimed there was excess rice in the country, but the nation later faced a rice shortage, highlighting the dangers of incorrect data.

The President made these remarks at a special meeting held at the Matale District Secretariat to discuss restoring livelihoods following the recent disaster in the district.

According to officials, 11,804 people from 5,501 families across 11 Divisional Secretariat divisions have been affected. At present, 4,113 people are staying in 44 active safe centres. A total of 119 houses have been completely destroyed, and 2,618 homes have been partially damaged.

The President reviewed ongoing restoration work related to major roads, electricity, water supply, communications, irrigation systems, agricultural lands, and the revival of small and medium-scale industries.

Officials reported that 16 main roads were damaged, and 12 have already been restored and reopened. The remaining roads — Wattegama–Kandegedara, Ukuwela–Alkaduwa, Moragahakanda–Wellewala, and Rattota–Ilukkumbura — will be repaired and opened to the public soon.

In addition, 38 provincial roads suffered severe damage and 17 were partially damaged. So far, 19 roads have been fully reopened, and partial access has been restored on another 19 roads.

The Ceylon Electricity Board reported 58 power breakdowns in the district. About 92% of the electricity supply has now been restored. Power restoration has been delayed in Rattota, Ambanganga, Laggala, Ukuwela, Yatawatta, Pallepola and Matale due to access problems, but work is continuing to restore services as quickly as possible.

Water supply systems were also discussed. Due to blocked access roads, around 500 families have been without drinking water for almost a week. The President instructed all relevant institutions to work together to remove barriers and quickly restore water supply to these communities.

The President said that simply sending reports to head offices is not enough. He stressed that officials must stay in constant contact with relevant institutions to ensure electricity, water and communication services reach the public without delay.

Discussions were also held on restoring telecommunication services, and the President said all service providers must properly identify affected areas and ensure timely service delivery.

The restoration of health and sanitation systems was reviewed, including a proposal to relocate and fully develop the Dambulla Hospital. The President instructed officials to present a clear and structured development plan.

He also instructed education officials to reopen as many schools as possible by December 16 and to prepare arrangements for students from affected schools to attend nearby schools. He emphasised the need to support the psychological wellbeing of children impacted by the disaster.

Further discussions covered the rapid repair of irrigation systems and reservoirs, revival of crop cultivation and livestock farms, and the resumption of bus services that had stopped due to the disaster.

Those present at the meeting included Central Province Governor Professor Sarath Abeykoon, Deputy Minister and District Development Committee Chair Gamagedara Dissanayake, Members of Parliament B. S. J. Biyanwila, Deepti Wasalage and Dinesh Hemantha, representatives from both Government and Opposition, Central Provincial Council Chairman L. D. Nimalasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Matale District Secretary L. P. Madanayake, ministry secretaries and senior state officials.