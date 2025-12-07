India sends Bailey Bridge parts to Sri Lanka to rebuild damaged bridges

Posted by Editor on December 7, 2025 - 9:24 am

India has delivered 110-foot-long, customisable, modular Bailey Bridge units to Sri Lanka to help with reconstruction after the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cargo weighed 65 tonnes and included 110-foot Bailey bridge components. It was officially handed over on December 6, 2025 to Colonel Batuwanthudawa of the Sri Lanka Army. The transfer was arranged through the High Commission of India in Colombo.

Along with the bridge equipment, a 13-member Engineering Corps team from the Indian Army has arrived in Sri Lanka to help with installation and provide technical support to local teams.

Officials said the fast deployment of the Bailey bridge will help restore important transport links in areas cut off by the cyclone. This will make it easier to deliver relief supplies and carry out reconstruction work.

Cyclone Ditwah caused major damage to roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure in several districts, leaving many communities isolated. Joint teams from the Sri Lanka Army and the Indian Engineering Corps are expected to begin bridge construction in the coming days.

This latest assistance shows India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s disaster response and recovery efforts.