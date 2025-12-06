Lanka Ashok Leyland donates vehicles worth Rs. 65 Million to support Sri Lanka’s disaster response

Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC has donated vehicles valued at 65 million rupees (excluding VAT) to the Government of Sri Lanka to help the country manage the current disaster situation.

The donation ceremony took place at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo. The event brought together key representatives from both Sri Lanka and India. India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, attended the ceremony, along with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, and the Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara.

Senior company officials were also present, including the Chairman of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC, Milton Amarasinghe, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Umesh Gautam.

Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC has strong ties to the Sri Lankan government, with 41 percent of its shares owned by Lanka Leyland Ltd., which operates under the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

Officials at the event expressed that the donation aims to strengthen the government’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to ongoing emergency needs across the country.