Sri Lanka President orders unified drive to speed up disaster recovery

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2025 - 6:23 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says a unified operational system beyond normal state administration is needed to restore public life after the recent disaster.

He made these remarks at the Kandy District Coordinating Committee meeting held this morning (December 6) at the Kandy District Secretariat.

The President reviewed the progress of ongoing rapid programmes to restore essential services in the district, including roads, electricity, water, fuel, irrigation and communication.

He instructed officials to use the allocated funds over the next 25 days to quickly clear damaged roads, until permanent reconstruction is completed. He also ordered that the district’s water supply be fully restored within three days. Until then, water needs should be met through bowsers, with support from the Tri-Forces, as part of emergency measures.

He further directed Divisional Secretariats to coordinate the cleaning of household wells and said electricity should be restored through temporary repairs by December 31, 2025 with major reconstruction to follow in the second phase.

The President stressed the need to identify arable land and give priority to cultivation. He ordered officials to urgently list cultivable paddy fields and provide the irrigation water needed. He highlighted the importance of coordinated work by the Irrigation Department, Provincial Irrigation Department and the Department of Agrarian Development.

He also asked officials to speed up the payment of Rs. 200,000 compensation to identified farmers and to submit, within two weeks, a report on the vegetable crops affected in the district. A compensation rate of Rs. 150,000 per hectare will be paid to affected vegetable farmers, with adjustments made to offer the same support for banana cultivation.

The impact on the livestock sector was also discussed. The President stressed the need for updated data on farms and livestock and said damaged farms must be reopened quickly to restore farmer incomes and ensure supplies of milk, poultry and eggs.

Fuel supply issues were reviewed as well. Deliveries to Pussellawa and Meetalawa have been disrupted due to road blockages. The President instructed the Road Development Authority, the Tri-Forces and the Police to ensure fuel reaches these areas by this evening.

On education, the President called for minimum delays in reopening schools in the Kandy District so that examinations can proceed as planned.

He also examined the progress made in restoring health services, railways and communication facilities.

Housing damage and resettlement were discussed in detail. The President said state-owned land in nearby areas will be identified and used for resettlement, with necessary approvals obtained through discussions with relevant agencies. He stressed that compensation for fully and partly damaged houses must be used properly for reconstruction and that continuous monitoring is required.

Since all compensation payments fall under the 2025 Budget, he said these payments must be completed before December 31, 2025 to avoid adding pressure to the 2026 Budget. He added that the commitment of state officials is essential to restoring public life.

The President also addressed the garbage disposal issue in Gampola. As a temporary measure, until the required Mahaweli land is released, land belonging to the Ceylon Electricity Board will be used for disposal.

He noted that while natural disasters such as floods, storms and landslides cannot be prevented, their impact can be reduced. He called for a proper study of the Central Highlands and a long-term plan to restore the area’s damaged ecological system. He also urged local authorities to strictly enforce laws to prevent illegal constructions and said the Ceylon Electricity Board must not provide electricity to unauthorised sites.

The President said that although many thought recovery would take a long time, the government has already restored public life to near normalcy. He added that with continued cooperation, the remaining goals can be achieved soon.

He expressed special appreciation for the efforts of state officials and the Tri-Forces.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha; Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena; Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni; Members of Parliament Jagath Manuwarana and Thanura Dissanayake; Central Province Governor Professor Sarath Abeykoon; Chief Secretary G.H.M.A. Premasinha; Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta; and officials from all relevant agencies, including the Road Development Authority, the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Irrigation Department.