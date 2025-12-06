Sri Lanka extends income tax return deadline due to Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2025 - 10:14 am

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Sri Lanka has changed its earlier announcement about income tax return submissions.

The IRD had first said that anyone registered for income tax who did not file their income tax return by November 30, 2025 would face legal action.

However, in a new statement, the Department explained that this decision was revised because of the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which affected many areas of the country. Many taxpayers and their representatives were unable to meet the original deadline due to these difficulties.

Under the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017, all individuals were required to file their income tax returns for the 2024/2025 assessment year by November 30, 2025. But considering the severe weather and its impact, the IRD has now given taxpayers more time.

The new deadline for filing income tax returns is December 31, 2025. Anyone who submits their return by this date will not face penalties, assessments, or prosecution for late submission.

The IRD is encouraging all taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns to make use of this grace period and complete their submissions before the new deadline.