Businesses fined for selling water, rice at inflated prices

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2025 - 11:47 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority has taken legal action against several businessmen for selling everyday items at high prices.

In Belihuloya, the owner of a restaurant was fined Rs. 1 million by the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court for selling a bottle of drinking water worth Rs. 100 for Rs. 400.

Meanwhile, the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court fined four shops in Kalagedihena Rs. 200,000 each for selling rice at inflated prices.

In a separate incident, a raid conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority in Kosgama uncovered 2,400 tins of canned fish with their labels removed. The market value of these items is estimated at Rs. 1.6 million.

The Authority confirmed that legal action will be taken against the businessman involved.

The Consumer Affairs Authority continues to monitor businesses to prevent price manipulation and protect consumers.