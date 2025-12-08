Sri Lanka President orders urgent repairs on Nuwara Eliya roads and irrigation

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2025 - 2:15 pm

A special discussion on the damage caused by recent adverse weather in the Nuwara Eliya District was held this morning (December 8) at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with relevant officials.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on roads, bridges, and irrigation canals damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and heavy rains.

The President asked officials to provide a separate report on roads that cannot be reopened through normal repair work. Officials also noted that reports from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) should be considered when rebuilding certain roads and bridges in the district.

The meeting also addressed the flooding of paddy fields, with officials reporting that about 4,700 acres were affected. They added that, apart from around 500 acres, the remaining lands can still be cultivated during the Maha season.

The President inquired about public concerns regarding the Kotmale Reservoir, and officials explained that it had received the highest volume of water in its history on November 27, 2025. The sluice gates were opened according to established scientific procedures to protect the dam.

Officials pointed out that flooding in the district was caused by unauthorized constructions, the narrowing of canal waterways, and the failure to widen the sluice gate of Gregory Lake. The President instructed that the Irrigation Department supervise the lake’s technical management, while the Municipal Council should manage related economic activities.

President Dissanayake also directed officials to release the necessary funds without delay for the repair of damaged roads, culverts, and retaining walls, emphasizing that all repair work should be completed before the end of this year.