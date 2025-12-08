BNMF donates Rs. 250 Million for Cyclone Ditwah disaster relief

December 8, 2025 - 10:48 pm

The Bandaranaike National Memorial Foundation (BNMF) has donated Rs. 250 million to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts after the natural disasters caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cheque was handed over by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office today (December 8).

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and members of the Board of the Bandaranaike National Memorial Foundation were also present at the event.

The donation is expected to help strengthen national relief and recovery activities in areas affected by the cyclone.