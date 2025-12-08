Dec 08 2025 December 8, 2025 December 8, 2025 NoComment

Foreign-made revolver and micro pistol recovered in Valaichchenai raid

A special team from the Walana Anti-Vice Unit of the Sri Lanka Police carried out a raid this morning (December 8) in the area near the 20th milestone on the Polonnaruwa–Batticaloa main road, within the Valaichchenai Police Division.

During the operation, officers discovered and seized a micro-type pistol that had been hidden near a telephone pole. They also recovered a magazine loaded with four rounds and a foreign-made revolver.

All recovered items were handed over to the Valaichchenai Police Station.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Valaichchenai Police Station to arrest the suspects involved.

