Sri Lanka receives major humanitarian aid from China following Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2025 - 6:55 pm

Sri Lanka received a large shipment of humanitarian aid from China today (December 08) to help communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone caused severe flooding, displacement, and property damage across several provinces in the country.

A total of 85 tonnes of relief supplies, including life jackets, tents, blankets, and sheets, arrived in Colombo this morning.

The materials were officially handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, and received on behalf of the Sri Lankan government by Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilake, and Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).

The Chinese Embassy stated that the donation is valued at around Rs. 400 million. The aid is intended to support ongoing relief efforts, as emergency teams continue assisting families in temporary shelters and affected areas.

Government officials expressed gratitude to China for the timely assistance and confirmed that the supplies would be quickly distributed to the hardest-hit regions.

Sri Lanka has also appealed for further international help, with more aid expected to arrive in the coming days.