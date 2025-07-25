Brigadier Franklin Joseph assumes duties as Sri Lanka Defence Ministry Spokesman

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2025 - 7:29 pm

Brigadier Franklin Joseph USP officially assumed duties as the new Director of Media and Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka on July 22, 2025.

He succeeded Colonel Nalin Herath, who previously held the position.

Brigadier Franklin Joseph is a highly respected officer of the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, with over 30 years of dedicated service.

His career has been marked by professionalism, leadership, and a strong commitment to Sri Lanka’s national security.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Centre Commandant of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers, where he performed his duties with distinction.