Brigadier Franklin Joseph assumes duties as Sri Lanka Defence Ministry Spokesman
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2025 - 7:29 pm
Brigadier Franklin Joseph USP officially assumed duties as the new Director of Media and Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka on July 22, 2025.
He succeeded Colonel Nalin Herath, who previously held the position.
Brigadier Franklin Joseph is a highly respected officer of the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, with over 30 years of dedicated service.
His career has been marked by professionalism, leadership, and a strong commitment to Sri Lanka’s national security.
Prior to this appointment, he served as the Centre Commandant of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers, where he performed his duties with distinction.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Brigadier Franklin Joseph assumes duties as Sri Lanka Defence Ministry Spokesman July 25, 2025
- Sri Lanka slashes driver’s license software contract by Rs. 156 Million July 25, 2025
- Sri Lanka President to undertake state visit to Maldives from July 28 July 25, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police Sergeants caught hunting deer in Wildlife Sanctuary July 25, 2025
- IMF praises Sri Lanka’s economic reforms, warns of rising global risks July 25, 2025