Sri Lanka President holds talks with U.S. trade representative on tariff reductions

Posted by Editor on July 26, 2025 - 9:17 am

A virtual discussion was held yesterday evening (July 25) between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, focusing on reducing trade tariffs proposed to be imposed on Sri Lankan exports.

The main objective of the meeting was to ease tariff barriers and strengthen trade and investment ties between Sri Lanka and the United States.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma and officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) also participated in the discussion.