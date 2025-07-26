Sri Lanka revives largest roofing tile factory in Mahiyanganaya

A major step has been taken to revive one of Sri Lanka’s largest state-owned industrial assets, as officials conducted a field visit yesterday (July 25) to the roofing tile manufacturing factory in Mahiyanganaya.

The facility, which spans approximately 95 acres within the urban limits, operates under the Ceylon Ceramic Corporation, a body governed by the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

Constructed in 1961 with German assistance, the factory was once a major employer in the region with around 200 workers and boasts one of the largest clay deposits in the country. It has long been considered the biggest roofing tile manufacturing investment in Sri Lanka.

Despite its early success, the factory gradually fell into decline from the 1980s onward. By the time the current administration assumed office, it was in a non-operational state, struggling even to pay salaries and staff benefits. The situation was worsened by an outstanding electricity bill of approximately Rs. 5.4 million.

Thanks to renewed leadership under the current chairman, the factory has now been brought back to a functional level and is operating on a monthly basis. Ongoing plans include restoring and upgrading existing machinery and collaborating with the local council to make productive use of the facility’s large land area.

The factory currently produces 50,000 bricks monthly for the Neelagiri Stupa restoration project and has the capacity to manufacture roofing tiles, terracotta items, and paving bricks.

The government aims to further develop the site through a public-private partnership model with a basic initial investment. Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, stated that this effort is part of a broader strategy to transform the factory into a productive hub for the Mahiyanganaya region.

Significant development and visible progress are expected over the next six months, potentially offering new job opportunities and revitalizing local industry.