Sri Lanka records over 1.3 Million tourist arrivals so far in 2025

Posted by Editor on July 27, 2025 - 2:45 pm

The total number of tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has exceeded 1.3 million.

According to the latest statistics from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 1,313,232 foreign tourists have visited the country so far this year.

Among them, 269,780 individuals arrived from India, 124,652 from the United Kingdom, and 114,644 from Russia, the SLTDA stated.

Meanwhile, the data shows that 145,188 tourists have arrived in the country during the month of July 2025.

According to the figures released by the Authority, 27,786 tourists arrived from India in July, accounting for 19.1% of the monthly arrivals.

In addition, during July, 16,750 individuals arrived from the United Kingdom, 10,809 from the Netherlands, 5,904 from China, and 7,732 French nationals visited Sri Lanka.