Sri Lanka Parliament Deputy Secretary General suspended

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2026 - 2:18 pm

Senior Lawyer G.K.A. Chaminda Kumara Kularatne, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, has been suspended from duty with effect from yesterday (January 23).

This decision was taken in connection with an issue arising from his appointment. He had assumed duties in this position on September 15, 2023.

Former Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced Mr. Kularatne’s appointment to the Parliament of Sri Lanka at the beginning of the parliamentary session on September 19, 2023, with effect from September 15, 2023.

Chaminda Kularatne is an alumnus of Rajasinghe Central College in Ruwanwella and a law graduate of the Open University of Sri Lanka. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the University of Colombo and Buckinghamshire New University in the United Kingdom. He has been a member of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) since 2005 and has served on the Bar Council since 2016.

Over his more than 20-year professional career, Senior Lawyer Kularatne has held several executive-level administrative positions in government, including Secretary to the Chief Government Whip in Parliament, Additional Secretary to the President, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Additional Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition, Minister Counsellor at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in London, Senior Assistant Secretary to the President, Assistant Secretary to the President, and other executive-level positions in public service.

He is a senior public official with national and international experience in constitutional law, parliamentary affairs and proceedings, public administration, and financial regulations.