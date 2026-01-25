India hands over Red Notice suspect to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2026 - 6:30 am

A Sri Lankan organized criminal wanted on multiple murder and serious crime charges was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport after being brought from India through joint security coordination.

The suspect was taken into custody yesterday evening (January 24, 2026) upon arrival at the Katunayake airport by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was later handed over to the Officer in Charge of the Keselwatta Police Station for further investigations.

Sri Lanka Police said the arrest followed direct discussions held by the Inspector General of Police with the Government of India, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, and Indian security agencies. The operation was coordinated through the Minister of Public Security and the Secretary to the Ministry. Red Notices had previously been issued against the suspect.

The arrested individual is a 34-year-old resident of the Keselwatta area.

Several cases have been filed against him before the relevant courts. The charges include committing murder by attacking with sharp weapons within the Keselwatta Police Division in 2015, and aiding and abetting a murder carried out using a firearm within the Kotahena Police Division in 2018.

He is also accused of committing another murder by attacking with sharp weapons within the Mattakkuliya Police Division in 2021, and of possessing a live hand grenade within the Kotahena Police Division in the same year. In addition, the suspect faces charges related to robberies and the possession of narcotic drugs within the Keselwatta, Wellaweediya, and Bloemendhal Police Division areas.

Further investigations are being conducted under the direction of the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Colombo Range.