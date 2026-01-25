Rs. 133.94 Million worth of Kush and Hashish smuggling attempt foiled at BIA

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2026 - 8:30 am

Three passengers were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake this morning (January 25) while attempting to smuggle Kush and Hashish worth about Rs. 133.94 million through the Green Channel.

The suspects were taken into custody by a joint team of airport Customs officers and officials from the Customs Narcotics Control Division while trying to exit the arrival terminal without making a declaration.

Those arrested include two 29 year old residents of Nattandiya, a bricklayer and a businessman, and a 32 year old businessman from Grandpass in Colombo.

The three suspects arrived at the Katunayake Airport at around 4.00 AM on January 25, 2026 from Muscat, Oman on Salam Air flight OV 437.

During the inspection, Customs officers recovered 10 kilograms and 394 grams of Kush packed into 10 parcels and 1 kilogram and 912 grams of Hashish packed into 18 parcels. The narcotics had been concealed inside five suitcases.

Customs officials stated that arrangements have been made to hand over the suspects along with the seized drugs to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.