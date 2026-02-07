New Polpitiya Police Station opened in Hatton
The newly built Polpitiya Police Station was opened yesterday (February 6), under the patronage of Minister Ananda Wijepala with the participation of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Attorney at Law Priyantha Weerasooriya.
The opening ceremony was held in the afternoon in the Hatton Division. The new police station was constructed after the previous location became too small to meet operational needs.
A land plot at the Polpitiya Junction was handed over to the Sri Lanka Police Department for this purpose, and the building was completed at a cost of approximately Rs. 9 million.
Nuwara Eliya District Member of Parliament Manjula Suraweera Arachchi, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Nuwara Eliya Range Priyantha Chandrasiri, Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Hatton Division Pradeep Weerasekara, other senior officials, and local residents attended the event.
