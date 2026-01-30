Sri Lanka raises daily wage of plantation workers to Rs. 1,750
The daily wage of plantation workers in Sri Lanka will rise to Rs. 1,750, effective from January 1, 2026, following an agreement signed today (January 30) at the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.
The Rs. 400 increase from the current Rs. 1,350 will be shared equally, with Rs. 200 each from plantation companies and the government.
Ministry Secretary Prabath Chandrakeerthi, officials from the Wages Board, and representatives of regional plantation companies attended the signing.
The wage hike aligns with the 2026 Budget proposal to improve workers’ pay.
The government will release its portion of the funds to plantation companies after receiving employee attendance reports for January by February 3, 2026.
Plantation companies have also provided employees’ bank details, and the Rs. 200 government allowance will be deposited directly into workers’ accounts.
This was long overdue.
However, the LKR 200 per worker per day is a taxpayer-funded subsidy of the tea industry.
Wonder if the subsidy is sustainable in the long run.