Sri Lanka expands Internal Affairs Units to 250 more state institutions

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2026 - 9:28 am

A workshop to brief heads of 250 state institutions on setting up Internal Affairs Units was held yesterday (January 29) at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute, under the patronage of Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, as part of Sri Lanka Government’s drive to build a clean and corruption-free public service.

The programme is being carried out in phases. In the first phase, Internal Affairs Units were established in 106 state institutions, and officers were trained to manage them. In the second phase, instructions have now been issued to set up these units in another 250 institutions. The workshop was organised by the Presidential Secretariat with support from the Clean Sri Lanka Programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kumanayake said that although Sri Lanka performs well in areas such as education and healthcare, the country is ranked 121st in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, which could harm its overall development and international standing.

He noted that the recent public uprising was mainly against corruption and was directed not only at politicians but also at public officials. He said the uprising took place at a time when the country was facing economic bankruptcy and its effects were deeply felt by the people. He added that such movements do not happen suddenly but result from long-term frustration and loss of trust in governance.

Dr. Kumanayake stressed that public uprisings should not be underestimated, as they reflect strong public sentiment. He said both politicians and public servants must understand public expectations and work to deliver a clean, transparent and accountable public service.

He explained that a structured programme has been launched to strengthen integrity in public service, with Internal Affairs Units playing a key role in improving transparency and accountability within state institutions.

He also highlighted the importance of ethical conduct by public officials, stating that individual integrity can help change the wider culture of corruption in the public sector. He added that Internal Affairs Units will not only promote integrity but also provide a channel for the public to raise concerns about misconduct, helping to build trust.

Additional Secretary to the President Ms. Chandima Wickramasinghe and University of Kelaniya Senior Lecturer Mr. Tharindu Dhananjaya Weerasinghe delivered keynote presentations at the event.