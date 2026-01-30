Three arrested over Rs. 17 Million Lanka Sathosa garlic scam

Former Lanka Sathosa Senior Manager Ranasinhage Sirinimal Fernando, private broker Domagamuwa Mudiyanselage Ariyawansa, and businessman Sinnaiya Kamal Kumar were arrested on January 29, 2026, over a garlic sale that caused a loss of more than Rs. 17 million to the state institution.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) made the arrests in connection with allegations of corruption involving the sale of 54,860 kilograms of garlic at Rs. 135 per kilogram to a private party.

Investigators said the transaction was carried out in violation of Cabinet approval and Lanka Sathosa regulations, with knowledge and intent to provide an unfair benefit to a private businessman, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 17,006,600 to Lanka Sathosa.

The suspects were taken into custody at around 9:15 AM, 9:17 AM, and 11:20 AM respectively on the same day.