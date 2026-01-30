Businessman arrested over Rs. 30 Million money laundering case linked to former minister

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2026 - 8:29 am

Businessman Gabbela Mohottalage Nihal Sisira Kumara was arrested at around 3:35 AM on January 28, 2026, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over money laundering charges linked to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

CIABOC stated that the suspect knowingly retained Rs. 30 million from a total sum of Rs. 748 million, which was allegedly earned directly or indirectly through unlawful activities and did not belong to him. The funds are said to be connected to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Nihal Sisira Kumara has been charged under Sections 3(1)(b) and 3(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 05 of 2006, as amended by Act No. 40 of 2011, including aiding and abetting the offence of money laundering.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, he was remanded until February 10, 2026.