Six police officers arrested over alleged priest assault granted bail
Posted by Editor on January 29, 2026 - 2:01 pm
Six police officers attached to the Gampaha Divisional Crime Detection Bureau (DCDB), who were arrested over the assault of a Catholic priest, were released on bail by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (January 29).
The court ordered that each suspect be released on Rs. 500,000 surety bail and imposed a foreign travel ban on them. Their suspension from duty will also remain in effect.
During an identification parade, the priest identified three of the officers and stated that one of them had assaulted him, while the other two were present nearby at the time of the incident.
The case is scheduled to be taken up again on April 30, 2026.
