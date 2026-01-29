Sri Lanka moves toward ‘Dream School’ system for all grades

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2026 - 11:57 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced today that students entering Grade 6 this year will also be included in the country’s new education reforms, which will be implemented gradually until 2030.

Speaking at the national ceremony to admit Grade 1 students under the new reforms at Gunasekara Vidyalaya in Athurugiriya today (January 29), the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, said the government is committed to building a “Dream School” system and ensuring that no child is left behind.

She said steps will be taken to move from a teacher-centered system to a student-centered education model that focuses on values, compassion, and learning without pressure. One of the first changes includes reducing the weight of schoolbags carried by children to create a healthier learning environment.

Addressing students, she said the new system aims to ensure that children do not fail and that after 13 years of education, they will leave school as skilled and capable individuals who can contribute to the country and the world.

She also praised teachers for providing not only education but care and guidance, stressing that the success of the reforms depends on their dedication and professionalism.

Speaking to parents, the Prime Minister said the government accepts full responsibility for the children entrusted to schools and will not allow a child’s education to be determined by their family’s financial background.

She added that the responsibility for education reforms is shared by the entire government, including the President.