ASP Rohan Olugala appointed Director of Walana Anti Corruption Unit
Sri Lanka Police have announced that Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala has been appointed Director of the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit.
In addition to his current post, he will also serve as Director of the unit responsible for islandwide operations to arrest illegal narcotics offenders and prevent organised crime, attached to the Special Task Force (STF).
ASP Rohan Olugala has led numerous local and international police operations to bring leading criminals to justice.
Among the most recent and highly successful operations led by Olugala are the arrests of criminals including Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salintha in Indonesia, and five individuals including Ishara Sewwandi, the main suspect in the murder of organised crime gang leader Ganemulla Sanjeewa in Nepal.
