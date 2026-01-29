Sri Lanka launches five-year national action plan to combat human trafficking

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2026 - 8:12 am

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF) officially launched the National Strategic Action Plan to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking (2026–2030) on 28 January 2026, reaffirming Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to eliminating all forms of human trafficking and strengthening coordinated national responses.

The launch was held under the patronage of Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and attended by Hon. Parinda Ranasinghe Jr., PC, Attorney General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Chair of the NAHTTF, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha; and Kristin Parco, IOM Chief of Mission in Sri Lanka and Maldives. Members of the NAHTTF representing 23 key government institutions, as well as representatives from the diplomatic community, United Nations agencies, and civil society organizations, were also present.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated, “Caring for trafficking survivors in Sri Lanka requires a holistic, gender-sensitive, and survivor-centred approach that addresses both immediate protection and long-term recovery. This includes safe shelter, medical care, and trauma-informed psychological support, with special attention to women and girls who face more severe and gendered forms of violence, as well as legal assistance, economic empowerment, and skills development to prevent re-trafficking.”

The five-year Action Plan was developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Defence, in its role as Chair of the NAHTTF – the national multi-stakeholder mechanism responsible for providing strategic guidance, coordination, and oversight of counter-trafficking efforts in Sri Lanka.

Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Chair of the NAHTTF, remarked, “The Ministry of Defence views human trafficking not only as a social or criminal issue, but also as a national security concern. It weakens social stability, fuels organized crime, undermines migration governance, and erodes public trust. Therefore, implementation of this Plan will be guided by discipline, accountability, consistency, and transparency.”

Developed with technical support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Strategic Action Plan 2026–2030 establishes a unified national framework to prevent trafficking, protect and assist victims, strengthen law enforcement responses, and enhance accountability. The Plan draws on consultations with NAHTTF members, civil society organizations, frontline responders, and international partners. It also incorporates lessons learned from previous action plans and aligns with international standards, while addressing emerging challenges such as cyber-enabled trafficking and the misuse of digital platforms and artificial intelligence.

“For over a decade, IOM has worked closely with the Government of Sri Lanka and is honoured to have supported the development of this Action Plan,” said Kristin Parco, IOM Chief of Mission in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “The result is a plan that is ambitious, practical, and grounded in global standards while firmly rooted in Sri Lanka’s realities. Together, we are one step closer to eradicating human trafficking in Sri Lanka.”

The Action Plan is structured around four key pillars:

Prevention through community awareness-raising and risk-reduction measures

Victim-centred protection and assistance, including access to comprehensive support services

Strengthened investigations and prosecutions, supported by improved inter-agency coordination and cross-border cooperation

Improved policy, data, and national coordination mechanisms through partnerships with civil society, the private sector, international organizations, and regional networks, coordinated through the NAHTTF

IOM will continue to work closely with the Government of Sri Lanka and the NAHTTF to support the effective implementation of the Action Plan, strengthening national and district-level mechanisms, supporting frontline responders, and providing protection, return, and reintegration services for survivors of internal and cross-border trafficking.

For more information, please contact:

National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force: nahttfsrilanka@gmail.com

IOM Sri Lanka: iomcolombo@iom.int