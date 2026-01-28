Équité launches media guidelines to protect LGBTIQ+ rights in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 28, 2026 - 8:03 pm

Équité today (January 28) launched new media guidelines at the Taj Samudra Hotel to promote ethical reporting and prevent discrimination against Sri Lanka’s LGBTIQ+ community.

Équité, Sri Lanka’s leading organization working for the rights of LGBTIQ+ people, introduced the guidelines to media institutions and journalists to help ensure accurate, respectful, and responsible coverage. The initiative aims to reduce harmful stereotypes and prevent the spread of public prejudice.

At the same event, Équité also launched a visual book that documents how the LGBTIQ+ community has been represented in Sri Lankan mainstream and social media over recent years.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Manoj Jinadasa, Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Kelaniya. A guest lecture on ethical media reporting was delivered by veteran journalist Mr. Saman Athaudahetti.

According to studies, LGBTIQ+ people make up between 6% and 8% of Sri Lanka’s population but continue to face social exclusion, discrimination, and harmful media coverage driven by misinformation, stereotypes, and outdated laws.

In recent months, the community has faced political, religious, and ideological attacks, often becoming victims of negligence and misconduct. Équité stressed that LGBTIQ+ people are only seeking the basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution and reforms to colonial-era laws so all individuals can live with dignity.

Équité also urged political actors, religious leaders, and the media to stop using the LGBTIQ+ community for character attacks and called on journalists to uphold professional standards by rejecting divisive narratives.