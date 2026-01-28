Saman Ekanayake remanded over state fund misuse
Saman Ekanayake, the former secretary to Sri Lanka’s former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been remanded until February 11, 2026, by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.
Ekanayake’s remand is connected to a case against former President Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of Rs. 16.6 million in public funds during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.
Both Ekanayake and former President Wickremesinghe appeared before Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Netthikumara this afternoon.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, representing the Attorney General, informed the court that investigations into Wickremesinghe would be completed within a month. Formal charges against the former president are expected to be filed in March 2026.
The case continues to draw significant public attention as authorities move forward with the investigation into the alleged misuse of state funds.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Saman Ekanayake remanded over state fund misuse January 28, 2026
- IMF commends Sri Lanka’s swift cyclone response, confirms EFF support January 28, 2026
- First Sri Lankan Navy SEAL graduate dies suddenly at 28 January 28, 2026
- Sri Lanka extends support to businesses impacted by Cyclone Ditwah January 28, 2026
- Sri Lanka warns it may regulate social media after school video incident January 28, 2026