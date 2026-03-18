Sri Lanka GDP growth hits 5% in 2025

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2026 - 10:15 am

The Department of Census and Statistics states that Sri Lanka’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for 2025 is estimated at 5%.

The Department further noted that all three major sectors of the economy recorded growth during 2025. Among them, the industrial sector showed a particularly notable increase.

It was also stated that the three main components of the economy, agriculture, industry, and services grew by 1.4%, 7.8%, and 3.3%, respectively, in 2025.

According to the latest reports released by the Department of Census and Statistics, the country’s economy in 2025 achieved a considerable level of stability and growth compared to 2024.

Additionally, GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 is estimated at 4.8%, which, according to the Department, indicates continued expansion in economic activity toward the end of the year.