Mar 18 2026 March 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka GDP growth hits 5% in 2025

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2026 - 10:15 am
Lotus Tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Photo by Christoph Theisinger on Unsplash)

The Department of Census and Statistics states that Sri Lanka’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for 2025 is estimated at 5%.

The Department further noted that all three major sectors of the economy recorded growth during 2025. Among them, the industrial sector showed a particularly notable increase.

It was also stated that the three main components of the economy, agriculture, industry, and services grew by 1.4%, 7.8%, and 3.3%, respectively, in 2025.

According to the latest reports released by the Department of Census and Statistics, the country’s economy in 2025 achieved a considerable level of stability and growth compared to 2024.

Additionally, GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 is estimated at 4.8%, which, according to the Department, indicates continued expansion in economic activity toward the end of the year.

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