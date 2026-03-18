Sri Lanka to issue fuel based on license plate numbers from tomorrow

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2026 - 12:11 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has announced that a new fuel distribution system will come into effect starting tomorrow (March 19), based on the last digit of vehicle license plate numbers.

Under this system, vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 will be allowed to obtain fuel only on even-numbered days. Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 will be allowed to obtain fuel on odd-numbered days.

This system is being implemented under the QR code system, which was reintroduced by the government on March 16, 2026.

The Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage, confirmed that fuel will be issued according to this method starting March 19, 2026.

Authorities stated that the decision was taken due to ongoing disruptions in fuel supply routes caused by the war situation in the Middle East. At the same time, fuel demand within the country has increased significantly.

Because of these challenges, the government has emphasized the importance of carefully managing and conserving existing fuel reserves.

The reintroduction of the QR code system, along with the new license plate–based schedule, is expected to help control fuel usage and ensure fair distribution among the public.