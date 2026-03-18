Sri Lanka launches WhatsApp line for fuel QR issues

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2026 - 12:43 pm

Sri Lanka has issued 5.5 million fuel QR codes while resolving most technical issues and introducing WhatsApp support for those still facing difficulties.

Authorities say the National Fuel Pass system has now achieved wide coverage, with around 5.5 million QR codes issued so far. According to Ministry of Digital Economy Advisor Sumudu Ratnayake, this total includes about 800,000 new registrations.

However, nearly 1.2 million people still need to register to access fuel under the system, and steps are being taken to address their concerns.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) confirmed that many earlier technical problems have been resolved. Managing Director Mayura Neththikumara stated that issues affecting nearly 600,000 QR codes have already been fixed.

A new process has also been introduced for users who are unable to update their registered mobile numbers.

To support users, a dedicated WhatsApp number has been established. Individuals can send their details for verification, after which outdated or incorrect records will be corrected.

Accordingly, the WhatsApp number 076 000 1919 has been introduced for complaints and registration issues.

Users are required to send their vehicle number (as text, not a photo), along with clear images of required documents, including their NIC, driving licence or passport, vehicle revenue licence, and vehicle registration certificate.

Officials emphasized that only the registered vehicle owner can apply, and the identification number must match the details on the registration certificate.

Additional WhatsApp numbers are expected to be introduced to further improve access.

The Ministry also assured that all personal data submitted will be protected under the Personal Data Protection Act No. 9 of 2022.

Information will be used solely for verification purposes and will be deleted after processing, except for the vehicle number.

These new measures aim to accelerate issue resolution and ensure fair access to fuel under Sri Lanka’s QR-based distribution system.