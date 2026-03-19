Sri Lanka introduces odd-even fuel rule under QR system

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 8:25 am

Fuel distribution under the QR system in Sri Lanka begins today (March 19) with an odd-even number plate rule.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that the new system will allocate fuel based on the last digit of a vehicle’s number plate.

Vehicles with number plates ending in zero or even numbers can obtain fuel on even-numbered dates, while those ending in odd numbers can refuel on odd-numbered dates.

As today is an odd-numbered date, only vehicles with number plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are allowed to receive fuel.

However, CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna stated that those who have not yet received their fuel quota under the QR system will still be allowed to obtain fuel today, regardless of the odd-even rule.

The Department of Motor Traffic also announced that vehicle owners may be required to present one of several documents to confirm their vehicle identity. These include the revenue license, certificate of registration, insurance certificate, or emission test certificate.

Officials said this step was introduced because some vehicle owners have been using different types of number plates due to delays in issuing official plates caused by procurement issues.

Meanwhile, two special hotline numbers have been introduced for the public to report fuel station owners who do not follow the guidelines: 0112 106 767 and 0117 296 130.

The Government Information Department stated that complaints about illegal fuel distribution can be reported through these numbers.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation further warned that legal action will be taken against fuel station owners who violate the rules during fuel distribution.