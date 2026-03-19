Sri Lanka introduces fuel QR override feature to resolve QR code access issues

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 9:03 am

Sri Lanka has introduced a new system feature from today (March 19) allowing vehicle owners to easily obtain their fuel QR code even if the original registered mobile number is no longer in use.

The update comes as a solution to ongoing issues faced by the public when trying to access or transfer fuel QR registrations.

Many users experienced difficulties when purchasing a second-hand vehicle or changing their mobile number, as the system previously made it hard to remove old registrations and re-register under a new number.

With the new feature, users can now verify their vehicle by simply entering the correct vehicle number and chassis number.

This allows them to access the system without depending on the old phone number used during the initial registration.

Importantly, even if a vehicle is already registered under a different mobile number, users can now override the existing registration.

By selecting the “Override” option and entering accurate details, the system will cancel the previous registration and allow immediate re-registration under the new owner’s mobile number.

Once this override process is completed, all previous account details and data linked to that vehicle will be permanently removed.

As a result, the former user will lose access to any benefits or privileges associated with that vehicle.

This new feature ensures that the rightful owner of a vehicle can obtain the fuel QR code without delays or complications, especially in cases where vehicles were registered under previous owners or inactive phone numbers.