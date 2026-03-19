Police Sub-Inspector arrested over Rs. 10,000 bribe in Ragama

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 9:52 am

A Sri Lanka Police Sub-Inspector was arrested for allegedly taking a total bribe of Rs. 10,000 to allow illegal roadside activities at the Ragama marketplace.

According to a complaint made by a resident of the Ragama area, the complainant had obtained a tender from the Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha and was conducting business along roads within the Ragama marketplace, which operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The complaint states that the police officer, who was serving as the Officer-in-Charge of the Traffic Division, had requested and accepted a bribe of Rs. 5,000 per day.

It is alleged that a total of Rs. 10,000 was paid for two days in order to avoid legal action. This arrangement reportedly allowed vehicles to be parked along the roads and enabled traders and pedestrians to carry out their activities without disruption.

Based on these bribery allegations, the officer was arrested on March 17, 2026, at around 6:30 AM by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.