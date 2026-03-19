Sri Lanka, Qatar hold urgent talks as Middle East tensions rise, call for stability

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 11:32 am

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held urgent talks on Middle East tensions, with Sri Lanka expressing solidarity with Qatar and both leaders calling for stability.

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received a phone call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss recent developments in the Middle East and matters of mutual concern.

During the conversation, President Dissanayake expressed Sri Lanka’s support for Qatar, referring to the impact of ongoing regional tensions affecting Qatar and the wider area. He emphasized the importance of standing together during a period of uncertainty.

The Amir reassured the Sri Lankan leader about the situation within Qatar, especially the safety and wellbeing of the Sri Lankan community living in the country. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting all residents and ensuring their welfare.

The two leaders also discussed the broader regional situation, including increasing military tensions and their possible effects on global energy markets and supply chains. President Dissanayake highlighted the need for strong international coordination to manage these challenges.

In response, the Amir stressed Qatar’s role as a dependable energy supplier and its commitment to maintaining stable energy supplies despite the current situation.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need for stronger regional and international efforts to reduce tensions.

They called for diplomatic solutions to resolve the crisis and promote long-term stability in the region.