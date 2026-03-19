Opposition files no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 12:18 pm

The Opposition today handed over a no confidence motion against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody to Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunatilaka confirmed that the motion was submitted this morning (March 19).

The motion has been signed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa along with several other Members of Parliament representing the opposition.