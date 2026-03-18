Sri Lankan workers given visa extension to return to Israel by April 30, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2026 - 9:32 am

Sri Lanka Ambassador in Israel, Nimal Bandara, stated that the visa period for workers who have left Israel for holidays or other purposes has been extended until April 30, 2026.

According to this decision, re-entry visas that expired or are due to expire between February 28 and April 21, 2026, will be automatically extended until April 30, 2026. It was also stated that no separate application is required for this extension.

The updated visa validity will be reflected in the system of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, and individuals will be permitted to re-enter through border crossings during this period.

Meanwhile, Nimal Bandara also noted that warnings have been issued regarding the risk of further attacks on Israel by Hezbollah and Iran.

Security authorities in Israel have informed the public that simultaneous attacks may target economic and military sites, particularly in the northern regions of the country.

Accordingly, residents in those areas are urged to follow security instructions and take immediate action to move to the nearest safe locations when sirens are sounded.

In situations where safe shelters are not available, it is further advised that individuals seek cover in places with strong walls and stay away from glass doors and windows.