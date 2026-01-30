Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until February 13, 2026
January 30, 2026
Former Minister Johnston Fernando and five suspects, including his two sons, have been ordered to be further remanded until February 13, 2026.
The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (January 30).
The case was taken up again today, and it was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co operatives and Internal Trade.
