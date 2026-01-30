Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia move to boost industrial cooperation

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2026 - 6:55 pm

Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia agreed to strengthen cooperation in industry, chemicals, and minerals during a high-level meeting held in Riyadh on 25 January 2026.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of Sri Lanka, Chathuranga Abeyasinghe, met with Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

During the meeting, Minister Abeyasinghe presented Sri Lanka’s competitive strengths and investment opportunities in the industrial, chemical, and mineral sectors. Vice Minister Salamah expressed strong interest in exploring collaboration in these areas and expanding cooperation in sectors of mutual interest between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to establish a direct communication channel between their ministries and to share relevant information to support future joint actions.

Also present at the meeting were Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Strategies and Industrial Sectors, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad; and First Secretary (Commerce) at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh, Tashma Vithanawasam.