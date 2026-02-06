Long stalled Kandy Gatambe Flyover construction resumes

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2026 - 8:00 pm

Construction work on the long stalled Kandy Gatambe Flyover resumed this afternoon (February 06) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with the project now funded fully through domestic resources.

The flyover project was first launched in 2021 with loan assistance from the Government of Hungary and was estimated to cost Rs. 14.37 billion. However, the suspension of Hungarian loan support during the recent economic crisis led to the complete halt of construction for several years.

Construction has now recommenced using domestic funds amounting to Rs. 12.27 billion. Authorities expect the project to be completed within 22 months.

The flyover is being built along William Gopallawa Mawatha, starting from the southern bank of the Mahaweli River on Gannoruwa Road and extending over the Gatambe junction and the railway line. The main flyover will be 374 metres in length and will function as a dual carriageway up to the railway line.

An auxiliary flyover is also being constructed from the Peradeniya side. It will connect to the main flyover above the railway line and link with William Gopallawa Mawatha as a three lane carriageway. This auxiliary structure will be 172 metres long and 6.5 metres wide, allowing vehicles travelling from Kandy to Peradeniya to cross the railway line without delays.

The dual lane section of the main flyover will have a width of 9.4 metres, while the three lane section will measure 12.9 metres in width.

During the event, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake inspected the project plans and held a brief discussion with project officials regarding the progress of construction.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Central Province Governor Professor S.B.S. Abeykoon, Kandy District MP Thanura Dissanayake, Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatte, and senior officials of the Road Development Authority were also present at the occasion.